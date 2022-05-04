This fish was handsome, about 16 pounds and sparkling like a faceted diamond in the spring sun. The spring run salmon or “ springer” is one of the tastiest of all fishes, and I didn’t plan on wasting a single morsel. My brother, Jeff, and I caught the fish in the Columbia River near Cathlamet, Washington. Pricey, they are available from fishmongers this time of year and worth every dollar.
Filleting a fish is never easy. I’ve practiced for years and the high art still alludes me. After cutting away two large fillets, I saved the head and skeletal backbone. It had lots of flesh woven between the bones. Years ago, chef Jimella Lucas explained, against common practice that the head and bones of the salmon can make a rich, oily stock that is to be coveted. I followed her direction, also saving the trimming to use in a Thai salmon soup, the first of many meals to be gifted from that large river catch.
The collar of the salmon possesses its most tender meat. I baked the two collars separately.
Soup ingredients
• One onion, diced small
• 1 tablespoon minced garlic
• 1 tablespoon minced ginger
• Three stalks of celery, small diced
• One sweet yellow or red bell pepper, small diced
• Three heads of regular bok choy, cut into ¼ inch sections
• 8 to 10 ounces of salmon pieces, no bones
• One can of coconut cream
• 1 cup dry white wine
• 6 cups of salmon stock
• 2 tablespoons of chopped, fresh fennel
• 2 tablespoons corn starch
• Salt to taste
• 12 pieces of ravioli (optional)
I added a dozen pieces of cheese ravioli to the finished soup just before serving. This added a nice finish and a bit of a fusion of Thai and Italian tastes to the preparation. I also sprinkled a teaspoon of chopped chives over each bowl. Salmon this good is as fine a protein as anything swimming or grazing on our amazing planet.
Preparation
I sauteed one onion, minced garlic and ginger in a good olive oil, and then added the vegetables. When translucent, I added white wine and stock. I mixed in a can of coconut cream and the herbs. To thicken the soup, I made a slurry with corn starch. Only at the last minute did I add salmon scraps to the soup. I seasoned the soup with salt and served it immediately. The salmon was so tender and the soup aromatic and flavorful. I could smell the richness of the sea and savor the tender flesh of this exquisite fish.
Salmon stock ingredients
• Salmon bones and discarded pieces
• 2 to 3 quarts filtered water
• Onion ends, celery, carrot and asparagus ends
• A bit of ginger, miso and a tablespoon of curry paste.
Slow boil all ingredients for about two hours. Pour the liquid through a sieve and reserve the stock.
Beurre blanc
The best sauce for a salmon fillet just out of the oven. Serve with a beurre blanc sauce and life sparkles like sun on water.
Ingredients
• ¼ cup dry white wine
• ¼ cup white wine vinegar
• ¼ cup fine minced shallots
• 2 tablespoons of minced fennel
• ½ cup heavy cream
• Salt to taste
• 8 ounces of cold butter cut into ¼ pieces
Reduce the wine, vinegar, fennel and shallots to a tablespoon of liquid, add cream and reduce for about a minute, then finish off with 8 ounces of cold 1/4 inch butter. When melted, run the sauce through a mesh and serve immediately.
