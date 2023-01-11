When wintry days arrive, nothing satisfies quite like homemade soup. My wife, Laurie, is of Scandinavian ancestry, and on a recent very rainy day she announced, “today’s a good day for split pea soup.” She explained that this was something that her Norwegian grandmother used to make regularly and it is one of her favorite comfort foods.
This is winter food — thick, flavorful and steeped in family tradition. We served it with thick slices of Laurie’s home made sourdough rye bread and a braised red cabbage on the side. A simple cucumber salad offers a taste and texture contrast. This meal needs little else, but local beer is a great accompaniment. A simple winter feast.
Split pea soup
Ingredients
• 1 tablespoon each of butter and virgin olive oil
• One large chopped yellow onion
• 1 1/4 cups chopped celery (about 3 ribs)
• 1 teaspoon minced garlic (3 cloves)
• 8 cups unsalted chicken broth
• 1 cup red wine
• 16 ounces dried split peas
• Two bay leaves
• 1 teaspoon each dried thyme, parley, sage, rosemary and thyme
• Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
• 1/2 pound diced ham
• 1 cup chopped blanched carrots, 1/4 dice
• 1/2 pound blanched Yukon potatoes, 1/4 inch diced (optional)
• 1/2 cup heavy cream
• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Preparation
Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add onion, garlic and celery and saute until translucent. Add wine and reduce liquid by half. Pour in chicken broth.
Add split peas, bay leaves and dried herbs. Season lightly with salt and with pepper to taste. Cook gently until peas are tender. At this point, stir with an immersion blender just briefly. Don’t cream it all the way. Leave some texture to the peas. Saute diced ham to brown slightly and reserve in a separate bowl.
Add the blanched carrots and potatoes and ham. Bring mixture to a boil, then reduce to low. Add cayenne pepper. Pour in the cream. Heat over medium heat, stirring occasionally until all ingredients are heated through. Garnish. A spot of creme fraiche topped with chopped parsley is a nice addition.
Braised red cabbage
Ingredients
• 1 head red cabbage
• Six slices bacon, 1/4-inch slices
• One 1/4-inch diced onion
• 1 tablespoon maple syrup
• 1 tablespoon packed light brown sugar
• 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
• 1/3 cup red wine vinegar
• 1 1/2 cup homemade beef broth
Preparation
Shred cabbage into 1/4-inch slices. Discard white core. Crosscut into strips about one inch long. Place bacon in pan and saute until crisp. Pour off fat. Add onion and cabbage and saute until the cabbage begins to wilt. Pour in the maple syrup, add brown sugar, vinegar and homemade beef broth and simmer for 35 to 45 minutes until the cabbage is soft. If it becomes too dry, add a little more beef broth.
