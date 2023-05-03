Fresh vegetables — they are bright, pretty, flavorful and always welcome in innumerable, evolving forms of world cuisine. They are our friends.
At our house, we love stir-fry. We love the bouquet of curry, that bite of heat from Thai peppers. Here is my stir-fry, an offering for a long night. Warmer days are on the way. This dish prophesizes the coming of warm weather, of bright blossoms and the promise of sweet May.
A stir-fry for spring
Ingredients
• 12 ounces fresh Japanese soba or other
rice noodles, boiled, drained and reserved
• 1/4 cup peanut oil
• Six cloves minced garlic
• 2 tablespoons minced ginger
• One half sliced onion, 1/4-inch pieces
• 1 teaspoon dried chili flakes or six to
eight Thai chili peppers
• 8 ounces firm tofu, 3/4-inch squares
• One large handful of French green
beans, diagonally cut in 1-inch pieces
and blanched
• Two cobs corn kernels, lightly blanched
and reserved
• Two stalks celery, diagonally cut, 1/4-
inch pieces
• Four baby bok choy, quartered
• 1 cup fresh mushrooms, quartered
• One half red pepper, thinly sliced
• One half yellow pepper, thinly sliced
• One fourth small napa cabbage, shredded
• 3 tablespoons mirin
• 2 tablespoons stock
• 2 tablespoons soy sauce
• Thai basil or Italian dried spices
• 1/4 cup teriyaki sauce or spicy black
bean sauce
• 4 tablespoons hoisin sauce
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 2 teaspoons honey (optional)
• 1 tablespoon of hot chili sauce (optional)
Preparation
In a hot wok, heat oil and saute the garlic, ginger, and onion until golden. Depending on your heat preference, add the chili pepper flakes or the whole chili peppers. Add tofu, crisp up but don’t burn. (I often dust the tofu in corn starch and fry separately and add it later to the wok.)
Drop in the blanched green beans and the corn kernels. Toss in the rest of the veggies and brown for a couple of minutes. Deglaze with mirin, stock and add the dried spices, sauces and honey. At the last minute, toss in the noodles. If accessible, use shredded Thai basil as garnish. Serve immediately.
Or course, it is easy enough to add chicken pieces or twice-cooked pork, or seafood. Clams or calamari would be interesting variations. This meal is always a fun, healthy one.
