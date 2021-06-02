It is a good morning to sit inside, brew a couple of cappuccinos and linger at the breakfast table. It is tempting to turn on the television — or better yet to listen to some classical music or jazz — while smelling pastries baking.
I suggest some soft scrambled eggs—French style—to compliment scones. My wife, Laurie Anderson, is normally a light eater for breakfast, but plays along as she makes scones. In 20 minutes we have scones, fresh honey, homemade quince jelly, steaming hot coffee and eggs.
A snippet of sunshine filters through the kitchen windows, scratching a narrow opening between pewter-gray clouds. A Rufus hummingbird spreads its ruby feathers and draws sugar from a feeder.
“Livin’ is easy,” sings Ella Fitzgerald. I can’t help but smile.
I bite into a scone. It’s hot and fragrant. The glob of sweet jelly makes the palate even happier.
The pungent smell of coffee and the scones lingers on my mind, even now, days after the event. Are we not fortunate, living in this little piece of heaven, surrounded by water, the great Pacific Ocean, nearby beaches, drift logs, eagles and the ever roiling surf? And of course, whole wheat scones with medjool dates.
Scrambled eggs ingredients
- Eggs
- Optional toppings (shredded cheese, meat, mushrooms, herbs)
- A pinch of salt
Scrambled eggs preparation
The eggs are simple. It a question of whipping the eggs, cream and salt , beating them together heartily and adding the mixture to a hot nonstick pan with tablespoon of olive oil and as much butter.
Stir quickly and consistently over low heat, until the eggs set up. Keep up the pace. You want eggs soft and yellow, no crust, no brown color. Stir.
When the mixture congeals, add a handful of additional ingredients to your liking. I recommend grated gruyere cheese, diced ham or Canadian bacon, or wild sautéed mushrooms. Adding freshly chopped herbs is a wonderful option.
Roll the cooked eggs onto a plate and move to the table. The coffee and scones await your pleasure, this marriage of smooth texture, flavor and fragrance.
Scones ingredients
- 1 cup whole wheat flour
- 1 cup unbleached white all-purpose flour
- A pinch of salt
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- ¾ teaspoons baking soda
- ½ teaspoons baking powder
- 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, chilled and cut into small pieces
- 1 cup medjool dates, pitted, chopped and soaked in boiling water to cover for one minute, then drained and cooled to room temperature
- One egg
- ½ cup buttermilk
- 1 tablespoon heavy cream to brush on scones before baking
- Sugar for sprinkling on top of scones before baking
Scones preparation
Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.
Sift the flours, salt, sugar, baking soda and baking powder together into a mixing bowl.
Add the chilled cubed butter and cut into the flour mixture until it resembles fine crumbs. Then, add the reserved chopped and cooled dates. Mix briefly.
Add the egg to the buttermilk and stir to combine. Pour this liquid into the flour mixture and stir only until moistened.
Turn out on a floured board and knead to form a cohesive mass. Flatten with your hands or a rolling pin to form a round that is about an inch thick.
Cut this round into eight triangles. Place the triangles on a greased baking sheet an inch apart. Brush with the cream and sprinkle with sugar. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes. Serve warm.
