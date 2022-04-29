Early morning with clouds shaped like cauliflower. Rain clouds coming and going as if they have an appointment on the east side of the Willapa Hills. The tide pulls out. A few sandbars poke their seal-like backs above the surf. Clams holes appear, magically, as if David Copperfield has just pulled off a trompe-l’oeil, another allusion. But this is real nature at its best, and half the reason for traveling at just-light. Two eagles prowl the gray sands. A partial sun crawls out of the heavens.
The digging has been fine. This season, the clams are large and fat. Already I’m speculating on lunch, a repast of razor clams, capers, lemon and tomatoes. Did I forget the garlic and chili peppers flakes? All things Italian. All things fresh. Certainly this dish will pass muster.
My friend Maurizio suggested this one, a classical Clam Piccata. I took a few liberties, adding just a smattering of peppers, celery, and mushrooms.
I was determined to invent recipes beyond the triple-dip razor clam fry, particularly this season when the clams are so plentiful. Here goes.
Ingredients:
10 razor clam diggers, whole
3 clam bodies, chopped
4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
Half a lemon for squeezing
¼ cup dry white wine
3 tablespoons capers
1 stalk celery, ¼ inch pieces
½ sweet pepper, ¼ inch pieces
2 Shishito Japanese peppers, fine diced (or spicier peppers, if you prefer)
1 teaspoon red chili flakes, more if you like it hot.
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
2 whole tomatoes, diced
3 mushrooms, small diced
3 cups dried Garofalo pasta (spiral), boiled off and held for the final preparation
Virgin olive oil and butter
Parmesan
Chopped basil (or dried, if fresh is unavailable) and (or) chopped parsley
Preparation:
Cook off the pasta, strain and hold. I usually pour a tablespoon of virgin olive oil into the pasta to keep it from sticking or balling up.
Sauté the garlic, celery, peppers and mushrooms for a few minutes in virgin olive oil. I also like to cook the Piccata with a mixture of butter and the olive oil in equal portions. Add the tomatoes and white wine, reducing the veggies for a couple of minutes. Throw in the clams and cook briefly. We wish to avoid toughening up the tender flesh of the bivalve.
Now marry in the cooked Garofalo pasta. Squeeze in the lemon juice and fold in the capers. If you are using the dried basil, add now. Parsley or oregano are good alternatives. Serve immediately with fresh shaved parmesan. I often substitute another hard cheese like Manchego. This offers a nice flavor option from the traditional parmesan. Pour in another couple of tablespoons of virgin olive oil. Toss all again and serve with the cheese and fresh basil (if using) on top.
A glass of pinot grigio is a perfect accompaniment. So is a nice salad, or better yet, a Caprese salad. Go Italian.
