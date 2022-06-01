Spring, and soon summer, are upon us. In a break of sunshine, I figured it was time to drag out the barbecue. Time to pass those rich meat smells around the neighborhood.
I’ve been experimenting lately with smoking meats, using just a simple barbecue grill. The trick is keeping the heat low, around 200 degrees Fahrenheit for smoking a large pork shoulder.
I rubbed the dry meat with olive oil and then dry-rubbed the pork with a mixture of kosher salt and freshly ground pepper. I also added two tablespoons of brown sugar, one tablespoon of paprika and a bit of ancho chili powder. I mixed up the ingredients, sprinkled the meat heavily, then let it refrigerate for a few hours.
I then started a wood fire with a few rounds of alder wood and mesquite pieces, burned into coals. I laid the meat over the grill, away from any remaining flame, and placed a kettle lid over the top.
Again, the trick is to keep the fire low and the heat around 200 degrees Fahrenheit. I smoked the meat for two hours, wrapped the roast in tin foil and placed the entire package in the oven at 170 degrees Fahrenheit for another four hours. When unwrapped, the meat was tender and smoky. It sliced beautifully, and yes, tasted superb. I confess, I ate a couple of slices around midnight, just after the meat cooled.
The next morning I was already thinking about a smoked, spicy pork stew.
Ingredients
• 16 to 24 ounces of smoked pork, cut
into cubes
• 2 cups of mushrooms, domestic oyster
mushrooms are a safe bet
• Three stalks of celery, medium diced
• One whole onion, medium diced
• Four cloves of fresh garlic, finely diced
• One eggplant, large diced
• One large sweet potato, diced into 1/4
inch pieces
• One sweet pepper, medium diced
• 1 quart of beef stock, homemade is delicious
• One can of coconut cream
• ½ cup heavy cream
• 1 cup red wine
• 1 tablespoon curry paste
• Three Thai chili peppers, whole
• Salt and pepper to taste
• Corn starch slurry or a flour roux to thicken
• ¼ cup olive oil, to sauté
• Optional: Serve with steamed rice, then
garnish with Greek yogurt or creme
fraiche alongside finely chopped cilantro
Preparation
Par boil the small, diced sweet potatoes in homemade beef stock, then set aside. In a large kettle, sauté onion and garlic in olive oil until translucent, then add celery, eggplant and mushrooms. Add the sweet pepper last. If you wish to thicken with a flour roux, do so now. Add six tablespoons of flour and brown for a few minutes. Deglaze with the red wine. Pour in the sweet potatoes and the stock. Finally, add the curry paste, coconut cream and heavy cream. Stir in the smoked meat and Thai chili peppers. Slow cook the stew, simmering for about an hour.
Serve in a shallow bowl over rice, then garnish. Adjust the spice level to taste. If you prefer European style, hold the coconut cream and peppers and instead add more heavy cream and stock. For an Asian flavor, thicken with a corn starch slurry. A stout or porter is a perfect fit for this dish.
