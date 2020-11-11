The coronavirus pandemic has reduced most of us to homebodies. But there is one distinct advantage — home cooking.
It was a good week. My neighbors shared crab, salmon and tuna with me and my wife, Laurie. We were in heaven.
The garden was ripe and the sun was up so we celebrated. As empty nesters, we devoured three meals from the shared delicacies but couldn’t eat it all. We were blessed with leftovers.
Waste not, want not — you know the saying. In our happy kitchen, we put together a summer potlatch for two. Here is a recipe made from pasta and seafood leftovers that we enjoyed.
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon of butter
- 1 tablespoon of virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon of crushed and diced garlic
- ½ onion, diced
- ½ red pepper, diced
- 1 cup of olives, halved
- 1 cup of crab béchamel (a simple white sauce)
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 5 ounces of leftover salmon
- 5 ounces of leftover tuna
- 1 cup wild mushrooms, sliced
- 1 cup grated Parmesan
- A splash of white wine
- 10 ounces of cooked spaghetti or fettucine
Preparation:
Cook off the dried pasta. Strain and hold, coating the pasta with a dribble of olive oil to reduce sticking as the pasta cools. You may add a sprinkling of salt.
In a 12-inch non-stick sauté pan, brown the garlic in the olive oil and butter. Add the onion, peppers and mushrooms (chanterelles if available) and olives. Sauté for a couple of minutes, flipping the ingredients a few times to get an even preparation.
Add the leftover crab bechamel and a ¼ cup of white wine. If you haven’t prepared a white sauce, double the cream. Deglaze and reduce the liquid by half. Crumble, then add the tuna and salmon, incorporating evenly.
Toss in the warm pasta and bring all the other ingredients together like a happy marriage. Pour into a serving bowl. Grate Parmesan over the top.
