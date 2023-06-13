Everybody is talking about the cost of groceries. $4 lettuce or a beef roast that wipes out the weekly budget. Even a red pepper is tagged at $2.50
So how about stir-fry or a rolled loin roast stuffed with dried apricots and nuts? Why not? So much can be done with the roast and the meal is much more affordable.
But dad wants beef for Father’s Day. I haunt grocery sales and when I find an inexpensive beef roast that — let’s be honest — is a bit tough, I go for the slow cook or an afternoon simmer.
The French love a slow simmered dish called boeuf Bourguignon (beef Burgundy), a three or four-hour specialty that’s slow-cooked with potatoes, carrots, mushrooms and pearl onions and a whole bottle of red wine, usually a Burgundy. And fresh herbs.
But mostly patience is required. So I picked up a top round roast on sale, picked a 1/2 pound of oyster mushrooms, the first in season, veggies and a sale-priced bottle of decent red wine and went to work.
Oyster mushroom beef Burgundy
Ingredients
• 3 pounds stewing beef, cut into 2-inch chunks
• 2 cups homemade beef stock
• Lots of mushrooms, 1/2 pound, wild if
you can find them
• Six slices of bacon, cut into lardons
• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
• 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
• 3 cups red wine, like a Chianti or
Burgundy
• Two carrots, sliced 1/4-inch on the
diagonal
• Three stalks of celery, sliced 1/4-inch
on the diagonal
• One large onion, thinly sliced
• Six cloves garlic, minced
• 1 cup pearl onions
• Fresh parsley, thyme and dried basil,
finely chopped
• Kosher salt to taste (and lots of ground
pepper)
Preparation
Fry off the bacon in 1/4-inch slices. Drain grease and hold the lardons. Saute the garlic in the olive oil. Dust the beef chunks in the flour and add to the pot. Brown for a few minutes. Saute the celery, onion and mushrooms in the same pot. Deglaze with 1 cup of red wine.
Now add the stock and slowly pour in the rest of the wine. After adding the herbs and pearl onions, slow simmer for most of the afternoon. Salt and pepper to taste.
Accommodate this meal with a baguette and a simple green salad. Hold the potatoes and serve the stew over rice or pasta. After smelling the slow-cooked beef all day, one is always ready for this famous preparation. Another bottle of red wine is appropriate.
