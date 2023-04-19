There’s not much I can say that is pleasant about the annual grueling experience of the big defrost of my chest freezer. But there, in the great depths, lay a package of wild duck breasts, some short ribs, four lamb chops and a small package of ox tails.
A stew offered promise, a very slow cook promise — four hours simmering in a rich, thick broth. That broth was simmered from beef bones, from roasted carrots and onions and celery, after the bones were lightly painted with tomato paste, all placed in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about an hour.
As it turned out, the reward for cleaning out the freezer felt immense. Not only did my wife, Laurie, and I discover stored-away food and reorganize it all so that it was identifiable, but we came up with a delicious meal.
Mixed meat stew with mashed potatoes
Ingredients
• 2 pounds assorted red meats: Lamb, short ribs,
wild duck breast, a few ox tails
• One onion, 1/4-inch chop
• Six fresh garlic cloves, minced
• Three carrots, 1/4-inch chop
• Three stalks celery, 1/4-inch chop
• 1 cup peas, fresh or frozen
• One 11-ounce can of diced tomatoes, or three fresh
• 1 quart homemade stock
• 1 cup red wine
• 4 cups mashed potatoes
• Finely-chopped parsley, dried oregano and basil
• 2 tablespoons of sweet soy sauce
• Salt and pepper to taste
• Red chili flakes to your taste
• Cornstarch slurry for thickening at last minute
Preparation
Just cover with water and par boil the carrots. Reserve with water. Slice the meats into 1-inch chunks and dust with flour or cornstarch. Leave the short ribs as they are but trim the fat.
In a large cast iron pot or an enamel casserole dish, saute the onions, garlic and celery. When just translucent, add the meats. Stir until brown. Add the tomatoes.
Deglaze with red wine. Pour in the stock and carrots with their water. Add soy and salt and pepper to taste, add herbs and red chili flakes. Slow cook for several hours. Add more stock if the liquid drops exposing the meats and vegetables. Thicken with cornstarch slurry if necessary. Slip in the peas at the last minute.
Laurie piped her mashed potatoes in florets over the top. Place the stew in the oven until the potatoes are lightly browned. This is a full meal deal, though a small salad is always welcomed. A glass of cabernet is nearly a necessity with the hearty dish.
