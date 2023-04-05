This recipe is quick and an important accompaniment to a spring Irish feast. I thought we might accompany a recent stew recipe with this wonderful Irish soda bread. My wife, Laurie, has a fine reputation as a baker.
This is a quick bread and therefore requires no added yeast. Be sure to bake it long enough so that the center is done. You may need to wrap it in aluminum foil to prevent over-browning of the exterior crust.
Irish soda bread Ingredients
• 1 3/4 cups buttermilk
• One large egg
• 3 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 1/4 cups whole wheat flour
• 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
• 1 teaspoon baking soda
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon caraway seed, lightly ground
• 5 tablespoons cold unsalted butter
• 1 cup light raisins (sultanas)
PreparationPreheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease a seasoned 10- to 12-inch cast iron skillet or a 9- to 10-inch baking pan, then set aside. Whisk the buttermilk and egg together, then set aside.
Sift the flours, granulated sugar, baking soda and salt together in a large bowl. Lightly grind the caraway seeds with a mortar and pestle and add to the dry ingredients.
Cut the 5 tablespoons of unsalted butter into small cubes and cut into the dry ingredients until mixture is composed of coarse crumbs. Add the raisins and briefly stir them in.
Pour the egg and buttermilk mixture into the dry ingredients and stir the dough until it comes together into a cohesive mass. Remove from bowl and knead briefly until smooth. Shape into a round loaf and place on prepared pan. Using a sharp knife or razor blade, make an “x” on the top of the loaf.
Bake in pre-heated oven until the loaf is nicely browned and the center is cooked through, about 45 minutes to 1 hour. Cover the bread with foil if you notice it is browning too much. Remove from oven and allow to cool briefly before slicing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.