A basket of fresh, ripe tomatoes was a gift from a lovely couple who graciously shared the fruits from their Lake Oswego garden (lots of sunshine there).
On an overcast day, the red and yellow tomatoes brought joy into our kitchen. With the rainy season closing in, this is a celebratory offering that enhances so many dishes. Eaten sliced and raw with extra virgin olive oil and sea salt, the taste is undeniably refreshing.
Sometimes called a marinara sauce, this is tomato heaven in a bowl. What would you do with all of those plump, bright tomatoes? Laurie went to work. This recipe is for a smaller batch.
Ingredients
• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
• One minced onion
• Six garlic cloves, crushed and minced
• 1/4 teaspoon red chili flakes
• 2 pounds fresh, ripe tomatoes, diced and seeded
• Two bay leaves
• 1 teaspoon of dried basil
• 1 teaspoon of dried oregano
• 1 tablespoon sugar
• 1/2 cup of red wine
• Salt and cracked pepper to taste
• 2 to 4 tablespoons tomato paste, added to thicken if
necessary
Preparation
Chop the tomatoes into 1/2-inch pieces. Run them though a tomato sieve and strain out the skins and seeds. One can also dip the tomatoes quickly into boiling water and peel the skins.
In a large cooking kettle, saute the garlic in olive oil until golden. Add the minced onion and continue to cook until the onion is translucent. Add in the tomatoes and their juices, followed by basil, oregano and chili flakes. Pour in the wine. Salt and pepper to taste. Adjust the acidity with a bit of sugar. Simmer for an hour or two until the sauce thickens or help it along with tomato paste.
Uses
There are numerous applications for this sauce. Use it in a spaghetti sauce. Ladle it over pasta with parmesan cheese on top. Simple. Transform the sauce into a sublime tomato soup by adding some chicken or beef stock and cream. Poach six eggs and pour the marinara over the top. In France, they poach the eggs over the sauce and call it eggs in purgatory. Others call it eggs diablo. – I just call it a simple but complete meal, whether for breakfast or dinner.
For brunch, a bloody mary fits the bill. Slices of bread, rubbed with a raw clove of garlic and then toasted are a pleasant accompaniment.
