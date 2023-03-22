Saint Patrick’s Day is a time for corned beef, cabbage and beer. It’s best not to buck tradition, but put a slight spin on the event. Like many Americans, I have family ties to this feisty clan.
The traditional diet of the Irish has a long reputation for being bland. Much of that was about being hungry. There were potatoes and more potatoes until the famine. The Irish who could afford steerage steamed into the U.S.
Irish cuisine has taken leaps and bounds in recent years. “Gourmet” has entered the conversation, but old traditions remain alive and well.
My wife, Laurie, scored on a fine, lean slab of round steak and we designed a slow-cook alternative to the corned beef standard. She also simmered beef bones and vegetable pieces for an entire day which produced a full-flavored stock for the stew.
Irish beef stew
Ingredients
• 1 1/2 pound beef stew meat, cut into 1-inch pieces
• 2 quarts rich beef stock
• 1/2 green cabbage, cored and sliced thinly
• 2 tablespoons cooking oil
• 2 tablespoons butter
• Five cloves garlic, minced
• One yellow onion, diced
• Four stalks of celery, diced
• 8 ounces (about 10) mushrooms, stemmed and cut
• 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
• 1/4 cup red wine
• Four large carrots, diagonally sliced
• One pound of potatoes, peeled and cut
• One teaspoon salt
• 1/2 teaspoon freshly-ground black pepper
• 1 tablespoon porcini mushroom powder
• 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
• 1 teaspoon dried thyme
• Fresh parsley, finely chopped
Preparation
Poach the potatoes and vegetables in half of the beef broth. Strain and hold the liquid for the stew. Heat 2 tablespoons oil and 2 tablespoons butter over medium high heat in a stew pot.
Add the garlic, onion and celery and saute briefly. Add the mushrooms and saute for a few minutes until they shrink in size and begin to brown. Place the potatoes and carrots into the stew. Add the salt, pepper, mushroom powder, dried rosemary and thyme. Add 1/4 cup flour and stir to brown the flour into a roux. Then deglaze with a 1/4 cup red wine and the beef broth. Continue to slowly simmer.
Dust the beef pieces and saute in a separate pan until lightly brown. Add and poach the browned meat in the stew. Continue to simmer over low heat until the beef is tender and the sauce thickens, about an hour. Sprinkle on the chopped parsley and serve.
Irish coffeeBrew fresh, hot coffee. Preferably in an Irish coffee mug, place 1 teaspoon of sugar and 1 1/2 ounce of Irish whiskey and stir to dissolve. Add hot coffee to within one inch of rim. Pour whipped heavy cream over the top so that it is layered. This treat enhances the Irish celebration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.