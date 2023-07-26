A hand-me-down brick here, a brick there. Soon, I built a small barbecue. Well, it isn’t the most handsome thing, and it is kind of homely, but it works sweetly. By building up a coal bed and then holding an even heat of around 350 degrees, my first batch of ribs was a total success.
After the first hour, I dropped the heat below 250 degrees. This process says a lot about a small brick oven, the alluring properties of wood, fire and the insulating benefits of bricks. The oven also doubles as a smokehouse.
Wood heat, alder, cherry or apple, impart a heavenly taste on red meat or roasted veggies.
The veggies can be simply rubbed with olive oil and salted. Zucchini and squash should be split in two and grilled. Meat is a different matter — I threw together an assortment of herbs and chili powder.
After rubbing the meat with olive oil, I layered the dry ingredients onto the meat and then threw everything on the grill. Veggies should be added last-minute.
Take advantage of the lovely weather and eat outside. A fine Washington cabernet is a perfect match with the slow-roasted, barbecued meat. So are fine local beers. I love stout, or amber on a hot day, and just discovered a spruce-infused beer from Fort George Brewery — so refreshing.
Summer barbecue
Dry rub
• 4 tablespoons brown sugar
• 3 tablespoons smoked paprika
• 1 tablespoon chili powder
• 2 teaspoons garlic powder
• 2 teaspoons mustard powder
• 1 teaspoon ground cumin
• 2 tablespoons salt
• 1 tablespoon of fresh ground pepper
• 2 tablespoons olive oil for rubbing on the meat
Barbecue sauce
• 1 cup ketchup
• 1 cup brown sugar
• 1/2 cup cider vinegar
• 1 cup veggie stock (or water)
• 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
• 1 tablespoon smoky paprika
• 2 teaspoons salt
• 1 teaspoon black ground pepper
• 1 tablespoon Hatch chili powder
• 6 finely chopped garlic cloves
• 1 teaspoon dry cumin
• 1/2 teaspoon of dried cloves
Preparation
For the dry rub, stir together all the dry ingredients and add into a powdered sugar shaker. Rub olive oil over the meat, then shake the spices onto the trimmed meat (rib, roast or chicken). Sprinkle on the rub evenly and thickly. Allow to marinate for a couple of hours or overnight.
Later, reduce the fire bed to coals and slowly cook the meat for three to four hours, occasionally adding a few sticks of wood to maintain the heat. Turn the meat over completely every hour. Brush on olive oil to keep the meat moist and give it a bit of a glaze.
One technique is to slow roast the meat for several hours and then brush on a liquid barbeque sauce and heat for another half hour. You do not want the glaze to burn.
Throw all ingredients for the barbecue sauce into a food processor and pulse for 30 seconds. Slow cook the sauce in a kettle for 30 or more minutes, until the sauce is smooth. If too thick, add a bit of water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.