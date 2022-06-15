Standing at 6 feet 2 inches tall, Julia Child practically walked on water, turning the United States’ culinary world on its head. While her friend James Beard reintroduced the U.S. to its own culinary traditions, Julia brought forth French cuisine, with its heavenly smells, tastes and textures. Her masterpiece, written with Louisette Bertholle and Simone Beck, was focused on, as its title states, “Mastering the Art of French Cooking.” In the 1950s, among a sea of packaged and canned foods, both Beard and Child helped audiences reassess the art of food preparation.
In her first televised performance, Child introduced a beef Burgundy, essentially a slow cooked or braised beef stew, enhanced with a bottle of red wine, often a Burgundy. Recipes for this dish vary. While some chefs reduce the amount of wine and add as much homemade stock, others pour in a full bottle of red wine and simmer away. Either way, the finished product is a home run. Here is my take on the old classic.
Ingredients
• 3 to 4 pounds chuck pot roast, cut into 2 inch cubes
• One bottle of red wine, such as cabernet or Côtes du Rhône
• 3 cups homemade beef stock
• Two carrots, finely diced
• One large onion, finely diced
• Three celery stalks, thinly sliced
• 3 or 4 cups of mushrooms, quartered, chanterelles are my favorite.
• 16 small potatoes, whole, peeled, par boiled
• 18 small onions, whole
• 8 ounces of bacon cut into 1 inch strips, fried, drained and set aside
• 2 tablespoons of tomato paste
• Four cloves of garlic, smashed
• 3 to 4 tablespoons of flour for a roux, depending on the amount of liquid
• 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
• 2 tablespoons of olive oil
• 2 tablespoons of butter
• Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
• Three bay leaves, whole
Preparation
Par boil the carrots and potatoes, strain and hold, then fry the bacon. Dry on a paper towel and set aside. Add the olive oil to a clean casserole pan and brown the cubed beef, then remove and reserve.
In the same cooking oil, sauté the veggies and garlic. Sauté the mushrooms separately in 2 tablespoons of butter and set aside. Sprinkle the flour into the casserole and stir for several minutes until the flour is integrated and lightly browned but not pasty. Slowly stir in the red wine, then add the stock. Marry in the tomato paste and the herbs.
Lay the beef and bacon back into the casserole. Slow cook the stew for three hours. Just before serving, drop in baby onions, potatoes and mushrooms, then salt and pepper to taste. Serve over potatoes or buttered pasta. Sneak the puppy a couple of bites, Julia would have approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.