ASTORIA — Pacific Northwest Brew Cup will be held daily Sept. 15-30 at several locations.
The event is usually held as a three-day beer and music festival. This year, breweries, cideries, distillers, bars and restaurants will participate by selling speciality beverages specifically for the event.
Participating venues include Astoria Brewing Co., Bridge & Tunnel Bottleshop & Taproom, Buoy Beer Co., Fort George Brewery & Public House, Hondo’s Brewery, Merry Time Bar & Grill, Astoria Moose Lodge, Reach Break Brewing and Reveille Ciderworks.
Participants can download or pick up a walking map of participating locations and a bingo card. Once you have a bingo, you can pick up the 2020 Brew Cup glass.
Event organizers will update the list of participating breweries at pacificnorthwestbrewcup.com. One dollar from each specialty Brew Cup drink will benefit the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association.
