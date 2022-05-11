Across Oregon’s coastal mountains from Astoria lie the rolling hills of Willamette Valley, one of the state’s most recognized wine growing regions. Known for savory varieties of pinot noir and pinot gris, among others, the state’s vineyards will be on full display in celebration of Oregon Wine Month.
Throughout Astoria’s Wine Trail, a partnership of local businesses lasting throughout May, find featured spring varieties like the pinot blanc from Apolloni Vineyards, sourced from the Tualatin Hills, or the sparkling and fragrant Montinore Vivacé, handpicked by a variety of local restaurants, wine bars and merchants. This month’s list of selections includes picks from legacy vineyards as well as new regional winemakers. For a trail map with notes on featured wines available, visit any participating wine trail location.
Peter Pan Market and Deli, 712 Niagara Ave.
Featuring a Willamette Valley grown pinot noir rosé from King Estate, Peter Pan Market & Deli will offer a spring taste with notes of rose, cherry, melon and passionfruit. This wine is well balanced with hints of bright fruits, followed by a rich, textured palate and elegant finish.
Gaetano’s Market and Deli, 1004 Commercial St.
Gaetano’s will feature a pinot blanc from Apolloni Vineyards in Forest Grove, a wine ideally suited for the cool climate of the Willamette Valley’s Tualatin Hills. Crisp and dry, its herbal taste begins with notes of cool eucalyptus, followed by hints of summer fruit, lime and lemongrass.
Brut Wine Bar, 240 10th St.
Featuring Monitore Estate’s Vivacé, a sparkling wine with a fragrant touch of orange blossom, followed by hints of green apple, melon and lime.
WineKraft, 80 10th St.
This riverside wine bar will feature a pinot noir selection from Kramer Vineyards, a full bodied wine that opens with fragrant cherry and weaves in hints of anise, vanilla and black pepper.
The Vineside Wine Bar, 100 39th St.
Featuring a light Stoller Swing Rosé Spritz, made from a blend of pinot noir and vermouth alongside ripe botanicals. This wine also adds notes of grapefruit and orange that unwind to a finish of crisp citrus.
Carruthers, 1198 Commercial St.
This downtown mainstay will feature a crisp pinot gris from the Willamette Valley’s Archery Summit. This regional selection touts bright citrus and floral notes, adding a botanical palate that hints at fresh pear, kiwi and lime.
Bridge and Tunnel Bottleshop and Taproom, 1390 Duane St.
Featuring a selection of sauvignon blanc from La Randonnée, a fragrant wine made from grapes grown in the Yamhill-Carlton area of the Willamette Valley.
Fort George Brewery, 1483 Duane St.
While Fort George may be best known for its acclaimed brews, this month the brewery will feature a Chehalem Inox Chardonnay, a crisp and floral wine with hints of honey and apple.
