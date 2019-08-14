Astoria Brewing beer float

Sometimes a dollop of vanilla isn’t enough to wash away a long day, so why not plunk that scoop into a pint of local beer? I recalled that the Astoria Brewing Company used to have an open chalkboard-sign invitation to do just that back in their Wet Dog Café days. Since they have rebranded, the sign is no longer up, but the bartender didn’t even blink when I asked for a float. I asked the bartender what beer he would recommend, and he chose the Skippers Sourmash Stout, with an ABV of 5.2 percent. “It’s on Nitro, so it’ll be even creamier,” he said. This is yet again another example of why you should always listen to your bartender. It arrived as a 12 ounce pour in a 16 ounce pint glass with a scallop of ice cream sitting atop like the exaggerated head on a perfectly poured Guinness. Never before have I consumed a beer with a spoon and a straw. I did draw a few funny looks from other patrons at the bar, but who cares? There was a dunk of Tillamook French vanilla in my stout and it was melting like an ice cap. I had to get at it. Eventually, the two married and birthed a sweet beverage. There are a lot of breweries in the area, all of which are family friendly to a certain hour, and if they have ice cream anywhere on the menu, they can make it float.
