ASTORIA — The Astoria Finnish brotherhood auxiliary will serve a to-go luncheon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 19 behind the Suomi Hall in Uniontown, 244 West Marine Drive.
The luncheon will feature riisipuuro ja hedelmakeitto, a dish made of creamed rice and fruit soup.
Meals cost $15 per quart and should be ordered before June 17 by calling 503-440-9002. Proceeds will go toward hall maintenance and supporting local Finnish culture.
On the day of the luncheon, participants should drive behind the hall. There, servers will bring meals out to attendees and collect cash for the meal.
