All for the love of wine in Seaview

Business is generally a reflection of the entrepreneur: big energy, big success. Of course, all that can take time. Sandra Buitron and Jacob Mooney are a pair to watch.
Having pursued the fine art of wine for decades, in September they opened a wine and flower shop — mostly wine — on Pacific Way in Seaview, Washington, called The Approach.
In time, they hope to expand the business into a wine bar. For now, pedigree wines in the shop come from all over the world, with a strong leaning to the French.
There is an offering for every price range, and with that comes opportunity for their customers: to buy, to visit and to lap up human energy, expertise and kindness.
Buitron and Mooney are driven to share the pleasure of the noble grape. Their last incarnation was with Precept Wines, the largest privately-owned wine producer in the Northwest.
Mooney, from Seattle, has a flair for logistics. Tall, with a full beard and intelligent eyes, he stands nearly a foot over Buitron, who, with her sheer abundance of energy and charm, seems to reach to his height.
The couple met on the job, joining forces at Precept Wines. As Mooney puts it, “I handle everything that goes into the bottle.” Redefined: moving anything liquid that has a kick.
Buitron, who hails from Los Angeles, spent a good part of her youth in Europe. She attended a conservatory in Cannes. Exploring the city, she fell for the cuisine, culture and the wines of France, before moving on to Italy.
A year ago, Buitron had a sick dog. That night was unusually hot, and she took her pet for a ride to cool off in the air-conditioned car. She circled a flower shop that was for sale in Seaview and remembered a suggestion from a neighbor — to open a wine shop.
Now with The Approach, the couple insist that they are inviting their guests “into their private wine cellar,” a space that remains a bit sacred.
Buitron and Mooney speak philosophically. Yes, they run on enthusiasm and hard work, generally seven days a week. They are dedicated to good taste and sharing: bold red wine, light, fruitful whites, and always, the choice for happy times, champagne. The shop also carries a selection of nonalcoholic drinks.
On the side, Buitron is considering a master sommelier program, a daunting pursuit. She also travels around the world representing celebrity winemakers.
Closer to home, Buitron and Mooney hope to expand, adding a wine garden, homemade breads, cheeses and antipasto. And always that superb collection of wine. All in good time. “We love the peninsula, the kindness of our neighbors, and the generosity of many small businesses,” she said.
For now, they offer up their superb knowledge and energy. At The Approach, unpretentious sophistication is offered up by two whirlwind personalities whose sense of place encompasses the whole world.
