A new treasure awaits fans of the Tiki aesthetic. Step through the door of Dead Man’s Isle in Astoria and find yourself in an oasis, helmed by proprietors Annie Van Dyke and Miles Nielsen.
“You become part of the story,” Nielsen said, pointing to a portrait of a sailor on the wall. “This captain got shipwrecked and he used his ship to build this place.”
Nielsen and Van Dyke are setting a scene. Dead Man’s Isle, named for Dead Man’s Cove within Cape Disappointment State Park, draws on both maritime and Tiki aesthetics, merging Polynesian and American iconography.
Centering a dark interior beneath glass floats hanging from the ceiling is a bar, assembled from shadow boxes and old crates. “We love entertaining and creating this type of ambiance,” Van Dyke said.
More than just a neighborhood Tiki joint, Dead Man’s Isle infuses a nautical flair, with nods to “Gilligan’s Island,” “Swiss Family Robinson,” and, inevitably, “The Goonies.” “Our logo is a nod to One-Eyed Willy,” Nielsen said. A display of the captain’s possessions above the door is “a nod to Mikey’s attic,” he added.
Classic tropical cocktails anchor the bounty, rubbing ice cubes with the bar’s signature drinks. Three versions of mai tai are offered: the ’44 is the original, the May-2-K is a little sweeter and infused with pineapple, and the ’85, jokes Van Dyke, is “a dive bar mai tai.”
Whether trying classics like the Blue Hawaiian or Cobra’s Fang, or taking an adventure with creations like the rum-based Dead Man’s Grog, Mutant Skull and Volcano, or the gin-centered Isle of the Dodo or Sleepwalking Sailors, the Isle will provide.
A small food menu complements the selection of drinks. Homemade fusion pub fare includes tots with gochujang ketchup and scallions and banchan with pineapple kimchi.
“It’s generally the kind of food you’ll see at a Tiki bar,” Nielsen said. “With a healthy amount of vegetables,” Van Dyke added.
For the two Astoria residents, also owners of the retail store Munktiki, Dead Man’s Isle is an outgrowth and a natural progression of their respective businesses. Nielsen has co-owned, with his father, Paul, a business making custom Tiki-inspired mugs for bars and restaurants.
Nielsen and Van Dyke have transformed the building, that had formerly housed an internet service provider and auto repair shop, into a unique oasis. A bar and retail store now occupy the front of the building, while a ceramic studio and import warehouse are located in the basement.
While Astoria boasts a number of destination breweries, Dead Man’s Isle is fast becoming a destination Tiki bar. “We’ve been in the Tiki scene for 20-plus years,” Van Dyke said, listing recent visitors to Dead Man’s Isle. There are people the two have met on their journey, there are mug collectors and the Tiki-curious.
