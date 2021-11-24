SKAMOKAWA — Friends of Skamokawa River Life Interpretive Center will kick off their “Deck the Hall” open house series Saturday.
The open house events will continue Fridays through Sundays until Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors who wish to participate should fill out an application and contact the center.
More information is available at friendsofskamokawa.org.
