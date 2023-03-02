Across

1 Gas light

5 Spa garment

9 Hebrew word for "spring"

13 Ideal course

18 Chow chow chow

19 Presidential "pet" that sprouts an Afro

21 Challah braids, e.g.

22 Bus?

24 Bowlers

25 Ingredient in un cortado

26 ____ across the board (perfect score)

27 Subatomic particles

29 Antiquated, quaintly

30 Looks to pick things up

32 Photosynthesize?

35 Some classic Chuck Taylor All Stars

39 Little Energizers, say

40 Replay tech.

41 United

42 Volunteer

44 Gift for a budding myrmecologist

48 Peal?

51 Garments often seen at royal weddings

53 Stead

54 Secondhand

55 ‘‘American Greed’’ network

56 "Jump" duo ____ Kross

57 Finales

58 Disposable sock in a shoe store

59 Frame of mind

61 Abhor

64 Words stealthily mouthed to a friend while stuck in a boring conversation

65 Photoshop?

68 Olympic snowboarding event

71 Family-style meal with simmering broth

72 Frolic

73 Intelligence org.

76 Stinks

77 Actress Ward

78 Kristen of "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar"

80 Mama pigs

81 Full house, in poker slang

82 Exquisitely made basket

83 Sting?

87 Olympic runner ____ Felix

89 Takes an oath

91 Role on ‘‘Seinfeld’’

92 Onetime Turkish title

94 "What’s the ____?"

95 Aggressively enterprising sort

97 Iron?

101 2006 mockumentary with a 2020 "Subsequent Moviefilm"

102 ____ Alto

103 Multiple-choice choice

104 Drudge

105 It’s-time connector

110 Tickler’s targets

112 Quenched?

116 Soaks in hot water

117 Wear white to a chili  cook-off, you might say

118 Marathon segment

119 Setting for ultra close-up photos

120 For two, musically

121 Crock-Pot creation

122 Collared-shirt accessory

Down

1 Table salt, to a chemist

2 One of the Hearst magazines

3 International grp. headquartered in Vienna

4 Comedian Trevor

5 TV brand

6 "You’re embarrassing me!"

7 Muscles targeted by curls

8 Brings in

9 Muscles targeted by planks

10 Large container

11 Cry from someone who’s disheveled

12 Esteem

13 "____ qué?" ("Why?" in Spanish)

14 Passion project, perhaps

15 Spanish city enclosed within intact medieval walls

16 Food, air, water, etc.

17 Tushies

20 Yiddish laments

21 Teachers’ teachings

23 Took five

24 23andMe facilities

28 Ending with clip or slip

31 ‘‘Today’’ co-host Kotb

32 Chutzpah

33 Commuter option

34 Big Ben hrs.

35 Hosts, as at a penthouse

36 "Can’t win 'em all"

37 Affixed in a scrapbook, say

38 Posterior

39 Evidence derived from personal experience and observation rather than systematic research and analysis

42 Recede

43 Ankle bones

45 Help around the House

46 Paper purchase

47 Think out loud

49 Subject of Queen Mary

50 Phrase that may be repeated in a long story

52 Course for an English major, informally

56 Stayed toasty

57 Kvetch

59 Scans that may involve dye injections, in brief

60 Anthem contraction

62 Pseudoscientific ability, for short

63 Terence who’s known as the ‘‘Mozart of Mathematics’’

64 Total

65 One who’s no fun at all

66 Breakfast centers?

67 Ancient Roman formal wear

68 Tea served with a jumbo straw

69 Golden calf, for one

70 Hockey score

73 Pitch-perfect?

74 Pigs

75 "____ my last email ..."

77 Shade providers

79 ‘‘Where’s My Refund?’’ org.

80 Whack

82 Down B-52s, say

83 Close tightly

84 Signifying symbol

85 Company that created a Sonic boom?

86 Handle at the bar

88 Succeeded at musical chairs

90 Imagine ____ Peace (Ben & Jerry’s flavor)

93 Campfire remnant

95 Skilled in

96 Elaborately decorated

97 Muscle contraction

98 Kauffman who co-created "Friends"

99 Ancient Mesoamerican civilization

100 Places for some piercings

101 Objections

104 Winter setting in S.F.

106 Tushies

107 "Dealing with that right now!"

108 Campus with the ZIP code 90095

109 Place to swim or play b-ball

111 Stock launch, in brief

113 Image on Australia’s coat of arms

114 Donkey Kong, for one

115 Make final, with "up"

