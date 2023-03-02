Across
1 Gas light
5 Spa garment
9 Hebrew word for "spring"
13 Ideal course
18 Chow chow chow
19 Presidential "pet" that sprouts an Afro
21 Challah braids, e.g.
22 Bus?
24 Bowlers
25 Ingredient in un cortado
26 ____ across the board (perfect score)
27 Subatomic particles
29 Antiquated, quaintly
30 Looks to pick things up
32 Photosynthesize?
35 Some classic Chuck Taylor All Stars
39 Little Energizers, say
40 Replay tech.
41 United
42 Volunteer
44 Gift for a budding myrmecologist
48 Peal?
51 Garments often seen at royal weddings
53 Stead
54 Secondhand
55 ‘‘American Greed’’ network
56 "Jump" duo ____ Kross
57 Finales
58 Disposable sock in a shoe store
59 Frame of mind
61 Abhor
64 Words stealthily mouthed to a friend while stuck in a boring conversation
65 Photoshop?
68 Olympic snowboarding event
71 Family-style meal with simmering broth
72 Frolic
73 Intelligence org.
76 Stinks
77 Actress Ward
78 Kristen of "Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar"
80 Mama pigs
81 Full house, in poker slang
82 Exquisitely made basket
83 Sting?
87 Olympic runner ____ Felix
89 Takes an oath
91 Role on ‘‘Seinfeld’’
92 Onetime Turkish title
94 "What’s the ____?"
95 Aggressively enterprising sort
97 Iron?
101 2006 mockumentary with a 2020 "Subsequent Moviefilm"
102 ____ Alto
103 Multiple-choice choice
104 Drudge
105 It’s-time connector
110 Tickler’s targets
112 Quenched?
116 Soaks in hot water
117 Wear white to a chili cook-off, you might say
118 Marathon segment
119 Setting for ultra close-up photos
120 For two, musically
121 Crock-Pot creation
122 Collared-shirt accessory
Down
1 Table salt, to a chemist
2 One of the Hearst magazines
3 International grp. headquartered in Vienna
4 Comedian Trevor
5 TV brand
6 "You’re embarrassing me!"
7 Muscles targeted by curls
8 Brings in
9 Muscles targeted by planks
10 Large container
11 Cry from someone who’s disheveled
12 Esteem
13 "____ qué?" ("Why?" in Spanish)
14 Passion project, perhaps
15 Spanish city enclosed within intact medieval walls
16 Food, air, water, etc.
17 Tushies
20 Yiddish laments
21 Teachers’ teachings
23 Took five
24 23andMe facilities
28 Ending with clip or slip
31 ‘‘Today’’ co-host Kotb
32 Chutzpah
33 Commuter option
34 Big Ben hrs.
35 Hosts, as at a penthouse
36 "Can’t win 'em all"
37 Affixed in a scrapbook, say
38 Posterior
39 Evidence derived from personal experience and observation rather than systematic research and analysis
42 Recede
43 Ankle bones
45 Help around the House
46 Paper purchase
47 Think out loud
49 Subject of Queen Mary
50 Phrase that may be repeated in a long story
52 Course for an English major, informally
56 Stayed toasty
57 Kvetch
59 Scans that may involve dye injections, in brief
60 Anthem contraction
62 Pseudoscientific ability, for short
63 Terence who’s known as the ‘‘Mozart of Mathematics’’
64 Total
65 One who’s no fun at all
66 Breakfast centers?
67 Ancient Roman formal wear
68 Tea served with a jumbo straw
69 Golden calf, for one
70 Hockey score
73 Pitch-perfect?
74 Pigs
75 "____ my last email ..."
77 Shade providers
79 ‘‘Where’s My Refund?’’ org.
80 Whack
82 Down B-52s, say
83 Close tightly
84 Signifying symbol
85 Company that created a Sonic boom?
86 Handle at the bar
88 Succeeded at musical chairs
90 Imagine ____ Peace (Ben & Jerry’s flavor)
93 Campfire remnant
95 Skilled in
96 Elaborately decorated
97 Muscle contraction
98 Kauffman who co-created "Friends"
99 Ancient Mesoamerican civilization
100 Places for some piercings
101 Objections
104 Winter setting in S.F.
106 Tushies
107 "Dealing with that right now!"
108 Campus with the ZIP code 90095
109 Place to swim or play b-ball
111 Stock launch, in brief
113 Image on Australia’s coat of arms
114 Donkey Kong, for one
115 Make final, with "up"
