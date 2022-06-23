Across
1 Poses
5 ____ palm (tropical tree)
9 Drive (around)
13 Composer Bernstein who was unrelated to Leonard
18 Doohickey
20 Home to the Dole Plantation
21 Industry show
22 Late singer Judd
23 Contest with lots of “tied” scores
24 In a fight
25 Body part that humans have that other primates don’t
26 Term to drop in a serious relationship, informally
27 Argument extender (ref. 18-Across)
30 Tiny amounts
31 Terse denial
32 What seat selection on an airplane often comes with
33 Eerily familiar feeling
35 Scottish refusal
36 Focused on the bull’s-eye
39 State fiction as fact
41 Supervise
45 Slowly makes its way through
47 Fun functions
48 With 87-Across, “I’ve been around the block a few times” (ref. 23-Across)
53 Yoga pose
55 Covering
56 Rock’s C. J. or Dee Dee
57 Currency of Qatar
59 Package in Santa’s sleigh
61 18+, say
62 Danger
65 Sun block
67 Molecular messenger
70 Classic Yogi Berra quote (ref. 33-Across)
74 Whole bunch
75 Fiber made from cellulose
76 Chemical ingredient in flubber
77 Did some secretarial work
78 The last thing a Mississippi cheerleader wants?
79 Land divided at the 38th parallel
81 Former name for the N.B.A.’s Thunder, informally
82 Crib-sheet user
85 Team building
87 See 48-Across
91 Consolidated for easier reading, as a Twitter thread
93 Composer Luigi who pioneered noise music
95 Like some arts
96 Be an agent for
97 Broadway composer Jule
99 Crop that might be insect resistant, in brief
102 Sleep inducer
104 ____ particle
106 Came next
108 Algonquian people
111 Debut album by Britney Spears (ref. 82-Across)
115 Beginning
116 French pronoun
117 Word implied in “I haven’t the foggiest”
118 Crenshaw or casaba
119 “That makes two of us”
120 One with a nose for gnus?
121 A pan might come with just one
122 Elusive giants
123 Tread + riser
124 Becomes less taut
125 Seemingly forever
126 Instrument for Orpheus
Down
1 Transport in a Billy Strayhorn standard
2 Showrunner Rhimes
3 ____ pool
4 Sam with 82 P.G.A. Tour wins
5 Lay it on thick
6 Pledge
7 Political unit of ancient Hawaii
8 Highly unconventional
9 Sector for many start-ups
10 Durable leather
11 Give a take
12 Doughnut similar to an éclair
13 Spice up
14 Canadian observance also called Fête du Travail
15 Not worth arguing about
16 Goldman who crusaded for birth control access
17 Barbecue order
19 “Never ____ Give You Up” (Rick Astley song)
28 Useless
29 Prefix with medicine
34 One whose work goes over your head
37 Web portal with a Bing search bar
38 Ambulance pro
40 Monocle-dropping exclamation
42 Be on the bottom?
43 “____–Tripping” (Nikki Giovanni poem)
44 Sixth of five?
46 Home country of the poet Adonis
47 Mouth-watering?
48 Park way
49 Was given no other option
50 ‘‘There’s no other option’’
51 Persuaded
52 Starting position, maybe
54 Relish
58 “Goodness me!”
60 Sojourner Truth or Frances Harper
62 It’s illegal for employers to prohibit workers from discussing this
63 Called to mind
64 Talk at length
66 “On the Basis of ____” (2018 legal drama)
67 Swift
68 Goddaughter, often
69 “It therefore follows that...”
71 Sport played on a fronton
72 Lazes around
73 Doc who performs Pap smears
78 Black Lives Matter cofounder
80 Valuable to collectors, say
81 High-minded sort?
82 Depress, with “out”
83 Santa ____ winds
84 Comment with a shiver
86 Marks down, maybe
88 Gave officially
89 Deteriorate
90 Guileful
92 Cholesterol lowering drug
94 ____ and including
96 Share on Tumblr, say
98 “You can learn from anyone — even your ____”: Ovid
99 “Yep, you got me”
100 Story of one’s life
101 Danish city where Hans Christian Andersen was born
103 ____ al Ghul (on-and-off lover of Batman)
105 Fennel-like flavoring
107 Material for some drums
108 Online forum V.I.P.s
109 Still having a shot at winning
110 “The Thin Man” dog
112 Itches
113 Far from friendly
114 Rest on one’s ____
