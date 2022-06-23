Across

1 Poses

5 ____ palm (tropical tree)

9 Drive (around)

13 Composer Bernstein who was unrelated to Leonard

18 Doohickey

20 Home to the Dole Plantation

21 Industry show

22 Late singer Judd

23 Contest with lots of “tied” scores

24 In a fight

25 Body part that humans have that other primates don’t

26 Term to drop in a serious relationship, informally

27 Argument extender (ref. 18-Across)

30 Tiny amounts

31 Terse denial

32 What seat selection on an airplane often comes with

33 Eerily familiar feeling

35 Scottish refusal

36 Focused on the bull’s-eye

39 State fiction as fact

41 Supervise

45 Slowly makes its way through

47 Fun functions

48 With 87-Across, “I’ve been around the block a few times” (ref. 23-Across)

53 Yoga pose

55 Covering

56 Rock’s C. J. or Dee Dee

57 Currency of Qatar

59 Package in Santa’s sleigh

61 18+, say

62 Danger

65 Sun block

67 Molecular messenger

70 Classic Yogi Berra quote (ref. 33-Across)

74 Whole bunch

75 Fiber made from cellulose

76 Chemical ingredient in flubber

77 Did some secretarial work

78 The last thing a Mississippi cheerleader wants?

79 Land divided at the 38th parallel

81 Former name for the N.B.A.’s Thunder, informally

82 Crib-sheet user

85 Team building

87 See 48-Across

91 Consolidated for easier reading, as a Twitter thread

93 Composer Luigi who pioneered noise music

95 Like some arts

96 Be an agent for

97 Broadway composer Jule

99 Crop that might be insect resistant, in brief

102 Sleep inducer

104 ____ particle

106 Came next

108 Algonquian people

111 Debut album by Britney Spears (ref. 82-Across)

115 Beginning

116 French pronoun

117 Word implied in “I haven’t the foggiest”

118 Crenshaw or casaba

119 “That makes two of us”

120 One with a nose for gnus?

121 A pan might come with just one

122 Elusive giants

123 Tread + riser

124 Becomes less taut

125 Seemingly forever

126 Instrument for Orpheus

Down

1 Transport in a Billy Strayhorn standard

2 Showrunner Rhimes

3 ____ pool

4 Sam with 82 P.G.A. Tour wins

5 Lay it on thick

6 Pledge

7 Political unit of ancient Hawaii

8 Highly unconventional

9 Sector for many start-ups

10 Durable leather

11 Give a take

12 Doughnut similar to an éclair

13 Spice up

14 Canadian observance also called Fête du Travail

15 Not worth arguing about

16 Goldman who crusaded for birth control access

17 Barbecue order

19 “Never ____ Give You Up” (Rick Astley song)

28 Useless

29 Prefix with medicine

34 One whose work goes over your head

37 Web portal with a Bing search bar

38 Ambulance pro

40 Monocle-dropping exclamation

42 Be on the bottom?

43 “____–Tripping” (Nikki Giovanni poem)

44 Sixth of five?

46 Home country of the poet Adonis

47 Mouth-watering?

48 Park way

49 Was given no other option

50 ‘‘There’s no other option’’

51 Persuaded

52 Starting position, maybe

54 Relish

58 “Goodness me!”

60 Sojourner Truth or Frances Harper

62 It’s illegal for employers to prohibit workers from discussing this

63 Called to mind

64 Talk at length

66 “On the Basis of ____” (2018 legal drama)

67 Swift

68 Goddaughter, often

69 “It therefore follows that...”

71 Sport played on a fronton

72 Lazes around

73 Doc who performs Pap smears

78 Black Lives Matter cofounder

80 Valuable to collectors, say

81 High-minded sort?

82 Depress, with “out”

83 Santa ____ winds

84 Comment with a shiver

86 Marks down, maybe

88 Gave officially

89 Deteriorate

90 Guileful

92 Cholesterol lowering drug

94 ____ and including

96 Share on Tumblr, say

98 “You can learn from anyone — even your ____”: Ovid

99 “Yep, you got me”

100 Story of one’s life

101 Danish city where Hans Christian Andersen was born

103 ____ al Ghul (on-and-off lover of Batman)

105 Fennel-like flavoring

107 Material for some drums

108 Online forum V.I.P.s

109 Still having a shot at winning

110 “The Thin Man” dog

112 Itches

113 Far from friendly

114 Rest on one’s ____

