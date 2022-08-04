By Jessie and Ross Trudeau/puzzles edited by Will Shortz
Across
1 Yankee Stadium has 24 of these
6 In the thick of
10 Org. with X-rays
13 Shape of a heron’s neck
16 Bit of publicity
17 Bag for a diamond
18 Yellowfin tuna
19 Cheney and Harris, informally
22 One prone to idol thoughts
25 Marsh birds
27 Clubs often require them, for short
28 Pool locales
29 That: Sp.
30 “Never you worry”
31 Moor
33 Call into question
36 Bouquet
38 Break up clods
40 Bolívar who was known as the Liberator
41 Evening, to Yves
42 Reggae-like genre
43 One looking for missing persons
46 Singer White with the 1991 No. 1 hit ‘‘Romantic’’
48 Actress de Matteo
50 Inits. on some handbags
51 Two-colored
53 Model world
55 End-of-semester form: Abbr.
57 Flick, as a cigarette, informally
58 Disappearing sculpture medium
59 Big name in Jet Skis
60 Gumption
62 ____ hall
63 Stylish flair
65 Square type
66 Necessities for drug approvals
68 English landing spot
71 Seat for the Queen?
73 Egyptian symbol of life
74 Stick with it!
76 John Cho’s role in “Star Trek” films
77 Level
78 Spill the tea
79 Hits high notes in high places
82 Suit
85 Setting of two Shakespeare plays
87 Some coding statements
88 Edith Wharton’s “ruin of a man”
91 Nautical agreement
94 Bearer of roses, maybe
95 Word with American or amber
96 Whiz
97 Aunt ____ (role on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”)
98 Habitual fear of being exposed as a fraud
105 N.F.L. star Elliott, to fans
106 Edify
107 Rikishi’s sport
108 “Don’t be that ____”
109 Part of a skincare routine
110 First pope to be called “the Great”
111 Dillydallies
114 “In Search of Lost Time” novelist
115 Aphorism that’s visually depicted five times in this puzzle’s grid
119 Pros with floors
120 Unit of cauliflower
121 Split, then come together?
122 Ultimate needs
123 Parched
124 Apply (to)
Down
1 Rosebud ravager
2 Latin for “I believe”
3 Some black-and-white pictures
4 Prone to brooding, say
5 Scatters
6 Stacey of Georgia politics
7 Easternmost leg of I-90, familiarly
8 Suffix with fool or fiend
9 Opus ____
10 Dance shoe attachments
11 Bundles
12 Put on
13 Home of the Simpson and Flanders households
14 Rocker Bob with 10 Top 10 albums
15 Casper competitor
20 One side of D.C.’s Federal Triangle
21 iPhone app with a graph in its icon
23 Nail-polish brand
24 Where all the people that come and go stop and say “hello,” in a 1967 hit
26 It’s a huge deal
30 State ____
32 Former N.Y.C. mayor Ed
34 Actress Thurman
35 Locale for a rock climber
37 Noted shopping mecca
39 More like an empty old mansion at night, say
43 Transport on the slopes
44 Stop lying
45 Celebrity chef DiSpirito
47 Point in a network
49 Profess
52 Combines, in a way
54 Fictional documentarian from Kazakhstan
56 Provider of a ball of thread, in myth
59 Like some cars and kisses
61 ____ Club
64 Neighbor of Curaçao
67 Theater rebuke
69 Scratch (out)
70 Botch
72 You might be advised to do this for yourself
74 Memo opener, often
75 “That’s rough”
80 Downwind locales for ships
81 “Now!”
83 Home of Nobel Peace Prize winner Shirin Ebadi
84 Spilled the tea
86 “Listen!” in León
89 Cherry and peach
90 Combined
92 “Uh-oh!”
93 Turn inside out
94 Of whom Celine Dion said, “If God would have a singing voice, he must sound a lot like...”
96 ____ Schneider, winningest woman in “Jeopardy!” history
98 “____ the economy, stupid!”
99 Got together in
100 White as a sheet
101 Paul who was People magazine’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive
102 Tremendous success
103 Squawked in pain
104 Coup result
105 Member of Gen Z, jocularly
109 Busy businesswoman in a rom-com, e.g.
112 Loved
113 Title on Netflix’s “Bridgerton”
114 Univ. V.I.P.
116 Any of the Uruk-hai in “The Lord of the Rings”
117 Word with half or hard
118 Fútbol cry
