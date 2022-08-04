By Jessie and Ross Trudeau/puzzles edited by Will Shortz

Across

1 Yankee Stadium has 24 of these

6 In the thick of

10 Org. with X-rays

13 Shape of a heron’s neck

16 Bit of publicity

17 Bag for a diamond

18 Yellowfin tuna

19 Cheney and Harris, informally

22 One prone to idol thoughts

25 Marsh birds

27 Clubs often require them, for short

28 Pool locales

29 That: Sp.

30 “Never you worry”

31 Moor

33 Call into question

36 Bouquet

38 Break up clods

40 Bolívar who was known as the Liberator

41 Evening, to Yves

42 Reggae-like genre

43 One looking for missing persons

46 Singer White with the 1991 No. 1 hit ‘‘Romantic’’

48 Actress de Matteo

50 Inits. on some handbags

51 Two-colored

53 Model world

55 End-of-semester form: Abbr.

57 Flick, as a cigarette, informally

58 Disappearing sculpture medium

59 Big name in Jet Skis

60 Gumption

62 ____ hall

63 Stylish flair

65 Square type

66 Necessities for drug approvals

68 English landing spot

71 Seat for the Queen?

73 Egyptian symbol of life

74 Stick with it!

76 John Cho’s role in “Star Trek” films

77 Level

78 Spill the tea

79 Hits high notes in high places

82 Suit

85 Setting of two Shakespeare plays

87 Some coding statements

88 Edith Wharton’s “ruin of a man”

91 Nautical agreement

94 Bearer of roses, maybe

95 Word with American or amber

96 Whiz

97 Aunt ____ (role on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”)

98 Habitual fear of being exposed as a fraud

105 N.F.L. star Elliott, to fans

106 Edify

107 Rikishi’s sport

108 “Don’t be that ____”

109 Part of a skincare routine

110 First pope to be called “the Great”

111 Dillydallies

114 “In Search of Lost Time” novelist

115 Aphorism that’s visually depicted five times in this puzzle’s grid

119 Pros with floors

120 Unit of cauliflower

121 Split, then come together?

122 Ultimate needs

123 Parched

124 Apply (to)

Down

1 Rosebud ravager

2 Latin for “I believe”

3 Some black-and-white pictures

4 Prone to brooding, say

5 Scatters

6 Stacey of Georgia politics

7 Easternmost leg of I-90, familiarly

8 Suffix with fool or fiend

9 Opus ____

10 Dance shoe attachments

11 Bundles

12 Put on

13 Home of the Simpson and Flanders households

14 Rocker Bob with 10 Top 10 albums

15 Casper competitor

20 One side of D.C.’s Federal Triangle

21 iPhone app with a graph in its icon

23 Nail-polish brand

24 Where all the people that come and go stop and say “hello,” in a 1967 hit

26 It’s a huge deal

30 State ____

32 Former N.Y.C. mayor Ed

34 Actress Thurman

35 Locale for a rock climber

37 Noted shopping mecca

39 More like an empty old mansion at night, say

43 Transport on the slopes

44 Stop lying

45 Celebrity chef DiSpirito

47 Point in a network

49 Profess

52 Combines, in a way

54 Fictional documentarian from Kazakhstan

56 Provider of a ball of thread, in myth

59 Like some cars and kisses

61 ____ Club

64 Neighbor of Curaçao

67 Theater rebuke

69 Scratch (out)

70 Botch

72 You might be advised to do this for yourself

74 Memo opener, often

75 “That’s rough”

80 Downwind locales for ships

81 “Now!”

83 Home of Nobel Peace Prize winner Shirin Ebadi

84 Spilled the tea

86 “Listen!” in León

89 Cherry and peach

90 Combined

92 “Uh-oh!”

93 Turn inside out

94 Of whom Celine Dion said, “If God would have a singing voice, he must sound a lot like...”

96 ____ Schneider, winningest woman in “Jeopardy!” history

98 “____ the economy, stupid!”

99 Got together in

100 White as a sheet

101 Paul who was People magazine’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive

102 Tremendous success

103 Squawked in pain

104 Coup result

105 Member of Gen Z, jocularly

109 Busy businesswoman in a rom-com, e.g.

112 Loved

113 Title on Netflix’s “Bridgerton”

114 Univ. V.I.P.

116 Any of the Uruk-hai in “The Lord of the Rings”

117 Word with half or hard

118 Fútbol cry

