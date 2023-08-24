Across

1 Drinks named after a city in Yemen

7 Remove, as a cap

11 Bloody Mary ingredient

18 Deluge

19 Collection of threads, of a sort

21 Person pursuing passion, not pay

22 Cookbook for rotelle lovers?

25 Play lists?

26 Creature thought to inspire mermaid legends

27 Olive oil for a macaroni salad?

29 Chills

30 Lose it

33 Clothing style with retro and preppy influences

34 Camel relative

36 Gate listing, for short

37 Bit of high jinks

38 “You think?”

40 Fairy-tale antagonist

41 Best-selling personal finance guru

43 Electrify

45 Advice for saucing a lasagna?

50 Region of ancient Palestine

51 Down

52 Competition for boxers

53 Martin Scorsese and Spike Lee, for 67-Across

55 Running fettuccine dough through the pasta machine?

61 Concealed field, for short

62 Cacao bit

65 Pigeon’s sound

66 Rubber-stamps

67 Where Ross taught paleontology on “Friends,” for short

68 Self-serve spots at pasta bars?

73 Star clusters?

76 Butch Cassidy, famously

77 Astronaut Jemison

79 Baked, so to speak

80 Kitchen disaster with rotini?

86 Hits on the head, informally

87 Topic of a traveler’s inquiry

88 Keepsakes for some of the world’s greatest dads?

89 Appropriate rhyme for ‘‘stash’’

92 Hummus brand

93 “Ugh!”

96 Big news for a co.

97 Singer Bareilles

98 Storage story

99 Sets of mathematical points

100 With 108-Across, aftermath of a farfalle dinner?

105 Canvas carry-on

107 Asanas in a sauna, say

108 See 100-Across

111 Question from a poker dealer

112 Horror or humor

113 Like O. Henry’s “The Gift of the Magi”

114 Signifies

115 Jungian topic

116 Some party lines

Down

1 “____ Dearest” (1981 film)

2 Like the musical “Come From Away” or “Six”

3 Stretched out to see

4 Hip things to do in Hawaii?

5 Part of T.A.: Abbr.

6 Style of alternative rock with psychedelic influences

7 Texas metroplex, to locals

8 Expression of amazement

9 Let go

10 Truck stop purchase

11 ____ audience

12 “La Bohème” subject

13 The “x” in x2

14 Roti flour

15 Takes care of something

16 Things that snake oil salesmen sell

17 Surgery spots, for short

20 Cardinals’ org.

23 Early 2000s virtual animal companion

24 Lushes

28 “All Quiet on the Western Front” setting, for short

31 Tom callin’s?

32 Unpaid debt

35 Cardinals’ org.

37 Ham-and-cheese sandwich

38 Washed out, maybe

39 Word with fire or red

40 Forcibly pull

41 Education acronym

42 Dynasty name in Italian history

43 Song words after “God Bless” or “Party in”

44 Bulk

45 Narrow ravine

46 Bring out

47 “Barry” airer

48 Rubik who created the Rubik’s Cube

49 Ill

50 Pokes

54 Photo-sharing social media accounts, for short

56 ‘‘That su-u-ucks!’’

57 Snappy quip

58 Motivational content, in modern slang

59 Bedtime brand

60 Blast of wind

63 “____ do”

64 Meadow sounds

69 Some large cuts

70 Browse social media without commenting or posting

71 Low digit

72 Like AAA, among all bond ratings

74 “Whole ____ Red” (2020 chart-topping album for Playboi Carti)

75 Legal memo header

78 Flair

80 Stock option?

81 Stuff oneself with

82 (I’m thinking ...)

83 Low digit

84 Global revolutions?

85 Like some sedatives

86 Weight-to-height meas.

89 Pearl units

90 One form of bark

91 Third-largest city of Colombia

93 Japanese board game also called Five in a Row

94 Tree that yields gum arabic

95 Soprano’s feats

97 Transition

98 Together

99 Shade of yellow

101 Beginner

102 Horn sound

103 Gerund end

104 Distinctive features of a chameleon

106 Fatty tuna, on a sushi menu

107 Stashed

109 Link letters

110 One making calls, informally

