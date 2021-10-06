LONG BEACH, Wash. — The Pacific Coast Cranberry Research Foundation Museum and Gift Shop will host a simplified Harvest Festival this weekend.
Cranberries will be harvested Saturday and Sunday, and visitors are invited to come watch the gathering in process.
The gift shop will be open for the event, with cranberry ice cream, wine and candy available for purchase. The simplified event will feature live music Saturday and Sunday.
Self-guided walking tours are available daily at the Cranberry Museum, located at 2907 Pioneer Rd. in Long Beach. The museum is open every day from 8 a.m. to dusk.
