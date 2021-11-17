A short wild mushroom season is coming to an unfortunate demise.
The first winds of winter have battered the Long Beach Peninsula. Heavy rain partnered with the storm.
It was followed by two perfect, bluebird days. Welcome to the Pacific Northwest.
I headed to the woods, expecting to find just a few edible mushrooms. My expectations were on target. The boletes (porcini) were gone, or rain sodden. The chanterelles, a shadow of their golden selves. Then I stumbled upon the delectable, edible and sublime matsutake.
If the porcini is the king of mushrooms, the matsutake is the queen, with all things good and fine, including texture, aroma and subtle, exquisite taste. The Japanese covet this mushroom and they sell at a royal price.
An old college friend and winemaker, Doug Tunnell called, just ahead of the next rains.
Tunnell and his wife, Melissa Mills, own Brick House Vineyards. If a better pinot noir exists in Oregon, I’ll eat an Amanita muscaria (reputed as poisonous.)
Earlier in the week, a friend had delivered a batch of chanterelles to the winery.
“How should I prepare the mushrooms for dinner tonight?” asked Tunnell, hopeful for a recipe.
This is what I came up with, adding the matsutake and Lactarius deliciosa (a small, beautiful orange and green chameleon-like mushroom) to the chanterelles. I also threw in a few woods blewits, a lovely, lavender-colored fungi. Oh, so simple and so good.
Ingredients
- 16 ounces of fettuccini noodles
- 2 pounds wild mushrooms, large diced (I chose four varieties: the deliciosa, chanterelle, matsutake and the woods blewit)
- ¼ large onion, small-diced
- Four garlic cloves, fine-minced
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons of virgin olive oil (plus enough to top noodles)
- 1 cup heavy cream
- ¼ cup of bone broth
- 2 tablespoon of balsamic vinegar
- ¼ cup of brandy
- 2 tablespoons of hoisin sauce
- 4 tablespoons of chopped parsley or oregano
- Red chilis to taste or a ¼ teaspoon (optional)
- 2 tablespoons of dried mushroom dust
- Fresh grated Parmesan cheese
- Salt to taste
Preparation
While preparing the sauce, boil a pot of salted water for the fettuccini and cook the noodles. Later, after you drain the noodles, pour in a bit of virgin olive oil and grate Parmesan cheese over the top. Hold and keep the pasta warm.
To make the sauce, heat a skillet or non-stick sauté pan, and add half the butter and the two tablespoons of virgin olive oil. Slowly sauté the onion and garlic. Add the matsutakes first, as they are a much firmer fungi than the chanterelles, blewits and Lactarius deliciosa. After a couple of minutes, add the other mushrooms. Continue a slow cook for two or three minutes.
Carefully add the apples and flame off with the brandy (keeping your face and hands away from the pan.)
When the flames die, add the cream, balsamic and bone broth. Pulling the mushrooms as to not overcook, reduce the liquid by half under medium heat. Add the mushroom dust and chilis.
Slow cook for a few minutes while you lay out the pasta into a serving bowl or individual plates.
Stir the mushrooms back into the simmering sauce, and then ladle over the pasta. Grate Parmesan cheese over the top and garnish with fresh chopped parsley or oregano. Serve immediately and watch the eyes around the dinner table light up.
A salad is great on the side. The Asian pears are fresh in the markets. I added the fruit to the last garden greens of the season, mixed in some feta cheese and tossed with a homemade balsamic dressing, simple and delightful. A bottle of Tunnell’s chardonnay is a perfect finish to the dish.
Brick House Vineyards is in Newberg, just over two hours away. Treat yourself and schedule a tasting.
