ASTORIA — The annual Columbia River Symphony Holiday Concert will take place this weekend at the Liberty Theatre.
The concert will feature traditional, contemporary and seasonal music selections. Performances will take place Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m.
To thank the community for supporting the symphony during the pandemic, the Saturday performance will be shared on the Columbia River Symphony’s Facebook, libertyastoria.org/ and columbiariversymphony.org.
Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test is required for all ages. Seating is limited to 350 patrons per concert.
