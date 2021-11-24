CANNON BEACH — The Coaster Theatre Playhouse is presenting the holiday classic “A Christmas Carol” this weekend.
The production is a radio-style play written, workshopped and performed by the theater community.
The adaptation is set in 1936, during a turbulent time in American history. The timeless story reminds audiences to honor the spirit of Christmas all year.
Performances are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays from now until Dec. 18.
Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office or by calling 503-436-1242.
Audience members need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and wear a face covering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.