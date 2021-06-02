ASTORIA — Registration is open for Wildlife Center of the North Coast's annual summer camp at coastwildlife.org
The camp will be held June 21-25 for students in third and fourth grade, and June 28 to July 2 for students in fifth and sixth grade.
Participants will learn about animals and discover the outdoors by designing and creating models of animal adaptations; writing and drawing about living things native to the Pacific Northwest; and playing games to learn about local species.
Campers will also attend an exclusive tour of the wildlife center, which rehabilitates local animals.
Registration costs $175 per camper and some scholarships are available. To apply for a scholarship or get more information, contact the center's executive director, Josh Saranpaa, at josh@coastwildlife.org or 503-338-0331.
