Yoga and meditation help to embrace the best you

SEAVIEW, Wash. — A four-hour workshop is an opportunity to immerse in the joy, transformation and rejuvenation of kundalini yoga, sacred chant and creativity to return to your true self. Whether you are experienced or this is your first time, you can benefit from this practice. The workshop is at The Sou’wester Lodge at 3728 J Place.
Kundalini yoga is often called “the yoga of awareness,” as it is a journey of self-mastery and one that activates all the systems of the body. There will be a couple of brief writing and art meduims explored.
Clohessy (Deshpal Kaur) grew up with kundalini yoga sprinkled throughout her early childhood. She returned to this practice following the birth of her oldest son. She teaches in Portland and is a transplant from Flagstaff, Arizona.
