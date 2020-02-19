PORTLAND — Oregon Christian Writers will accept entries for its 2020 Cascade Writing Contest now through March 15.
The contest is open to Oregon residents. Categories cover an array of writing styles including fiction books, nonfiction books, poetry, children’s books, columns, blog posts and articles. Both unpublished and published writers can compete.
Entries will go through two rounds of judging, with feedback provided to all contestants. Winners will be announced on Aug. 19 at the Red Lion on the River Hotel. Contestants don’t need to attend the award ceremony to be eligible.
More information is available at oregonchristianwriters.org/cascade-writing-contest/.
