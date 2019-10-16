ASTORIA – Corvallis author Steven Moore will present a literary reading of his debut memoir, “The Longer We Were There.” Reading will take place at the WineKraft Bar on Tuesday, November 12 from 6-9 p.m. Free.
The book tells the true story of the author’s experience as an infantryman in the Iowa Army National Guard and of his deployment in Afghanistan. In 2018, “The Longer We Were There” won the AWP Award for Creative Nonfiction.
Three local writers, Heather Douglas, Kimberly O’Bryant, and Alyssa Graybeal will also be present. The reading, presented by the Writer’s Guild of Astoria, will take place in concurrence with the Portland BookFest and Veterans Day.
For more information, contact Andrew Zingg at 415- 240-6406 or zingg.andrew@gmail.com. To join the guild, contact info@thewritersguild.org.
