Word is the Manzanita Library's book sale is coming up

MANZANITA — The North Tillamook Library Book Sale is 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 24, for Friends of the Library presales and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 25 for the public. The library is at 571 Laneda Ave.
They have lots of jobs that need to be filled. Help move books before the sale, set up books at the sale sites or do one of many available jobs during the sale. They really need people with strong backs and pickup trucks or utility trailers to help move the books from the sorting house to the sales sites.
Leave your name and contact information with one of the librarians or send an email to coordinator Madeline Olson at allanmadeline@aol.com.
Working for the book sale is a lot of fun, builds community, and helps raise much-needed funds for library projects. Plus volunteers get to buy up to five books before the sale — the pick of the crop!
