Wit & Wisdom celebrates 'Conversing about Conversation'

ASTORIA — Join speakers John Nygaard and Seth Tichenor for April’s Wit & Wisdom talk titled “Conversing about Conversation,” 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, Fort George Brewery’s Lovell Building, corner of 14th and Duane.
We seem to live in a time where people talk at one another, rather than converse. People who disagree will speak past one another, while those who agree find themselves trapped in echo chambers that they don’t even realize are there.
And, yet, there is clearly a longing for more meaningful, constructive, and even challenging conversation. But what does this mean, and what would it look like? What exactly is a “conversation” anyway and why do they seem to have become more difficult in recent times?
Can conversations really change minds, or actually be “transformational”? And, once we find ourselves engaged in them, what do we hope will come from them?
Doors open at 6 p.m., with the conversation starting at 7 p.m. Food and beverages are available through the Taproom, all ages are welcome and there is never a cover. Wit & Wisdom is brought to you every month by Philosofarian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.