ASTORIA – The Astoria Underground presents “Wonderland Through the Wardrobe,” an immersive display and interactive theatre project at the Hidden Underground Experience on 10th and Marine streets.
The interactive show runs from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday. The experience will continue on Dec. 14 and Dec. 21. Tickets are $5 for one hour of interactive adventure. Proof of ticket purchase can be used as a $5 coupon in any of the shops below. Tickets can be purchased at Kit’s Apothecary, Weird Sisters Freak Boutique, Floral Haze Vintage or West Coast Artisans Gallery.
The event will feature special guest star Ginger Vitus as the White Queen.
Audiences can wander through a wardrobe, looking-glass or tree hollow to explore a winter wonderland adventure this holiday season.
