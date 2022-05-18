Jim Tweedie, a friend, was a pastor for many decades and has recently retired. A good storyteller, I wish I had caught a few of his sermons. I suppose I have indirectly a time or two.
With a surgery coming up soon, Jim suggested a short drive toward Westport, a day’s journey around the north side of Willapa Bay in Washington. We thought about exploring Tokeland and beyond, maybe Washaway Beach.
Jim and I are united by poetry. Together we once published a book of poems and photographs called “Sidekicks.” Maybe that title says it all. Jim writes, plays his own music and has self-published more than a dozen books and written as many musical scores.
A few years ago, Jim took a photo of a tribal canoe journey, one he later wished to donate. The talented Tony Johnson, chairman of the Chinook Indian Nation, had carved a long, elegant cedar canoe, a masterwork. We then detoured to Bay Center, a quiet backwater east of Willapa Bay that was once a community center for the Chinook. There, Jim gifted the canoe photo and we later took a few more pictures of the harbor.
The sun was in full regalia and we quickly passed an hour exploring. The bay was alive in all its glory. There is a workman’s cafe that specializes in oysters. We passed by this morning, pushing north, already missing the sublime, briny taste of the fresh Willapa Bay oysters.
We drove through South Bend and Raymond and turned west on state Route 105. On an inspiration, we stopped by the Camenzind farm and visited with an old friend, Eleanor. Memories flooded though my mind, of coffee with Joe, of his big, warm heart and farmer’s wisdom that generally carried the day. At the end of that visit, a brace of fat mallards swung from my belt. Wind storms often bled over the Willapa like a page from a novel. Here I recall the best of times with my brother and father.
Tokeland is such a picturesque setting, a named after Chief Toke. Today the weather and the vista toward Leadbetter Point on the north end of the Long Beach Peninsula was nothing short of magical. Cumulus clouds rolled across the sky, seabirds flew by and a fair northwest wind shuffled the tide and sky.
We visited with Johnson’s daughter, Mary Raven, at the Shoalwater Bay Tribal Community Library and Heritage Museum. She is sharp woman with her ancestors’ dark eyes, rich with stories about her people, the resourceful Chinook, master traders, sailors and fishermen of the coast.
We stopped for lunch at the Tokeland Hotel, a historic legacy from the end of the 19th century. I love this place, and a lunch of eggs benedict with crab pleased me to no end. Fresh Dungeness crab always carries the day. Jim’s fish sandwich brought a wide smile to his face.
We asked for a tour of the old building and were pleased to see the tasteful rooms. Owning and operating the Shelburne Inn in Seaview for 42 years exerted a particular bias for the Victorian era. I would certainly advocate an overnight adventure to this historic hotel. I was charmed. We left with a bag of homemade cookies and munched all the way to Westport.
We stopped at Washaway Beach and discovered that indeed, true to its name, the beach was washing away at an alarming rate. Jim is more skeptical than I about the effects of climate change, but one couldn’t ignore the reality of rising seawater.
Westport is a favorite destination for both commercial and weekend salmon fishermen. Like the fishing havens at Ilwaco and Astoria, the waterscape is also photographer’s mecca. Here, a few brave boys dove from the docks into the cold spring water, frolicking like seals until pressed to retreat.
On a mostly windless day, the fleet rested peacefully on the still waters. These boats, skippers and crews certainly know the reality of winter storms blistering the Pacific. Decades ago, my son Dustin fished these waters, and further north in the Bering Sea, transforming him into a tough and resolute seaman. I napped on the return trip, but the flood of memories continued to dance in my head.
