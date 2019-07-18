ASTORIA – Residents on Highway 202 from Astoria Fultano’s to Youngs River Road will have garage sales July 19, 20 and 21 with a “Goose” or garage sale sign by their driveway.
Garage sale shoppers can join the fun and shop along highway 202 and all the side roads around Youngs River Road.
The Wild Goose Sale was started a number of years ago by the then Olney Store owners. Each participant put a goose figure by their house if they were participating in the sale. Highway 202 and its tributaries were abuzz with vehicles for three days. Patrons journeyed the route looking for bargains of all kinds.
There are a limited number of rental tables at the Olney Grange, 89342 Highway 202, for Saturday only. For more information, call 503-325-1288.
