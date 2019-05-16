ASTORIA — Head over to the Columbia River Maritime Museum, 1792 Marine Drive, this weekend where they will shed some light on our area lighthouses and their keepers.
From noon-1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, attend “Lighthouses for Kids” (ages 5-10 accompanied by an adult). Join the museum’s education staff in a fun presentation on why we have lighthouses. All participants will leave with a working model of Cape Disappointment Lighthouse.
From 2-3 p.m., join Debra Baldwin of Lighthouse Digest for “Lighthouse Keeper Tales of the Pacific Coast: Humor, Heartache and Heroism.”
At 11 a.m. Sunday, May 19, there is a U.S. Coast Guard grave marker placement ceremony honoring Tillamook Rock Lighthouse Head Keeper Robert Gerlof at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton.
Since 2011, Lighthouse Digest, a Maine-based national publication, has been sponsoring grave marker placement ceremonies across the United States to honor U.S. Lighthouse Service and U.S. Coast Guard keepers and personnel. Participants will include personnel from USCG Sector Columbia River, Aids to Navigation Team Astoria and the Marine Safety Unit Portland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.