The North Coast is the perfect place to spend time with your friends and family this Fourth of July. With numerous firework displays, parades, beach cleanups and other fun events, this year’s celebration is sure to excite. Coast Weekend has rounded up events happening this Fourth of July in Astoria, Warrenton, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Ilwaco, Long Beach and Ocean Park, Wash.
ASTORIA
As is tradition, a fireworks display will light up the night sky in Astoria as fireworks are launched from a barge on the Columbia River near 17th St. and the Columbia River Maritime Museum. The fireworks display begins at dusk. For more information, visit travelastoria.com or call 800-875-6807.
WARRENTON
Festivities in Warrenton begin at 11 a.m. at Robinson Community Park with a Classic Car Show and Motorcycle Tailgate Party. At noon next to the Warrenton Fire Station there will be activities for kids and a free barbecue. The day caps off with Warrenton’s parade at 3 p.m. starting at the Warrenton Post Office on Main Ave. and ending at the Warrenton Grade School. This year’s theme is “Main Street USA.” The parade is one of the largest in the area with more than 100 entries.
SEASIDE
Events in Seaside kick off with an old fashioned social and silent auction at the Seaside Museum and Historical Society. There will be music, games, prizes and food. Bidding for the auction closes at 2 p.m. Fireworks at the Seaside beach begin at 10 p.m. and last for 25 minutes. Tune your radio to KSWB 840 AM for synchronized music with the fireworks. On Saturday, head back to the beach at 9 a.m. for a beach clean up. The check in point for this event is at the Seashore Inn on the Beach.
CANNON BEACH
Cannon Beach’s Independence Day parade honors the town’s veterans and winds north up Spruce St. and back south down Hemlock St. The parade starts at 11 a.m. Registration for the parade starts at 9 a.m. at the American Legion and costs $5. There will be face painting and patriotic hats. Hot dogs, tours and even a chance to spray the fire hose at the Cannon Beach Fire Department cap off the event.
ILWACO
Ilwaco waits until Saturday to host their Fourth of July weekend events. The day kicks off at 9 a.m. with the Firecracker 5K walk/run along the Discovery Trail. The cost to participate is $35. Ilwaco’s fireworks display begins at dusk over the Port of Ilwaco.
LONG BEACH
Fireworks begin at dusk on the Long Beach boardwalk. The fireworks will be synced to music. On Friday morning at 9:30 a.m., there will be a beach cleanup starting at the Bolstad Beach Approach. For more information, visit ourbeach.org
OCEAN PARK
Ocean Park’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July Parade begins at 1 p.m. and starts at U St. and Bay Ave.
