PACIFIC COUNTY — Timberland Regional Libraries’ summer reading program is open for registration to all ages at trl.beanstack.org.
This year’s program runs through Aug. 31. Participants are encouraged to read, learn, get creative and stay curious.
Throughout the program, the library system will host online events for free. Events will include regular library programs as well as one-time events, like a magician’s performance.
Participants can complete a variety of activities like reading books, sharing drawings, reviewing books and movies, discovering new songs, taking nature walks, planting a garden and cooking new recipes. After doing 10 of the activities listed on the program’s webpage, participants can get a free book from their local Timberland library.
