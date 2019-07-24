LONG BEACH – The Angora Hiking Club will walk a section of the Discovery Trail at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, July 27.
This hike is appropriately 5 miles one way.
Walkers will pass the Basalt Monolith, Clark’s Tree and Whale Skeleton along the Pacific Ocean on this easy trail.
Interested participants should call Linda Dugan by Friday, July 26, at 503-440-3909.
All hikers will meet at 9 a.m. for car pooling at the parking lot on Marine Drive in Astoria just west of Burger King between 2nd and 3rd Streets.
You do not need to be a member to participate. Join us as “we blaze the trail.” We are a friendly club! Call the hike leader or visit our website, angorahikingclub.org. Annual dues are $10.00. Dogs are not allowed on our hikes.
