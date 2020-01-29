ASTORIA — Almost 10,000 nominations were received for the 2019 Readers’ Choice Awards.
Voting will remain open for the competition through Feb. 23. Vote online at bit.ly/cwreaderschoice2019 or through the printed ballot inserted in this edition. Winners will be announced in the March 19 edition of Coast Weekend.
During the nomination period, about 1,300 people sent in their favorite picks for dining, businesses and activities along the coast. Many votes went toward well-known establishments like Coast Community Radio KMUN 91.9 and The Depot Restaurant.
The nominations weren’t limited to businesses though— Kiss of Mist Espresso and T Paul’s Supper Club had the highest number of staff nominated for categories such as best server, best barista and best chef.
Astoria’s sightseeing attractions were also popular among nominees. The Liberty Theatre, Astoria Column, Astoria Sunday Market and the Astoria Riverwalk were top nominees under the activities category.
The Long Beach Peninsula also made for popular nominees. Cottage Bakery & Delicatessen, North Jetty Brewing and Benson’s By The Beach joined The Depot as some of the top nominees.
Nominations went down the coast as well, with Warrenton, Gearhart, Seaside and Cannon Beach establishments receiving votes. Popular nominees included Bubba’s Sports Bar and the Coaster Theatre Playhouse.
Inserted is a list of the top nominees per category. To see a full list of nominees, visit bit.ly/cwreaderschoice2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.