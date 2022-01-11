MANZANITA — A virtual Oregon Humanities’ “Conversation Project: The Meaning of Climate Change,” takes place from 7 to 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 20.
The event, sponsored by Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve, will feature Portland State University instructor David Osborn.
Osborn will lead a discussion on how the meanings that people construct about climate change affect how they think about it, their feelings on it and their willingness to take action.
Osborn teaches courses on the Pacific Northwest, place, identity, and social change at Portland State. He is a participant in social movements and is currently involved in the climate justice movement at a local and international level.
The discussion is free but registration is required.
To reserve a spot, go to: nehalemtrust.org/capefalconm, email capefalconmr@gmail.com or call 503-298-5190.
