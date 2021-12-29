4-H in Clatsop and Clackamas counties is sponsoring virtual classes in 4-H food project exploration in January.
Anyone can join 4-H educators each Tuesday in January for interactive baking focused on Blue Ribbon 4-H foods exhibits. Registration is required and space is limited. Register at: bit.ly/Explore4HBaking
Younger participants need an older youth or adult to join them. Participants are encouraged to only sign up for classes they can attend as classes will not be recorded.
Participants can attend via Zoom to learn new skills and techniques. They will receive a kit with materials needed for the 45-minute sessions. The kits are free for those who can can pick them up at the Oregon State University Extension Service office in Astoria or $10 each for participants who do not live in Clatsop County.
Classes, held from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. on Tuesdays, are as follows: Oatmeal cookies from scratch, Tuesday; Muffins, Jan. 11; Champion coffee cake, Jan. 18; Baking yeast bread, Jan. 25.
For information and questions, contact Sandra Carlson at 503-325-8573.
