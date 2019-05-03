Clatsop County Master Gardeners
The Spring Plant Sale and Garden Fair is 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds. Admission is free.
Gardeners will find ground ready locally grown plants with expert advice to make them thrive. Learn about the “Great Plant Picks” program which assists gardeners to make smart plant choices. Enhance your garden experience with mini workshops featuring composting, mason bees and garden tool care. Vendors are on hand selling garden tools, equipment and services, food goods, art, books and lots of gifts for mom.
Nehalem Bay Garden Club
The Nehalem Bay Garden Club holds its annual Plant and Flower Sale from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the old Nehalem Fire Station on Eighth Street, south of U.S. Highway 101.
Club members select and grow a wide assortment of plants particularly suitable for Oregon north coast gardens. These will include annuals, perennials, succulents, shrubs, trees, vegetables, herbs and fuchsias. Purpose of the sale is to share our surplus or propagated plants (many of which are not readily available in the retail trade) for a good price. Proceeds help fund the club's charitable giving program.
For more information, contact President Constance Shimek, 503-368-4678 or constance@nehalemtel.net.
