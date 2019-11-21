SEASIDE – The annual Seaside Turkey Trot happens at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28 at Quatat Park, 493 Oceanway St.
The 5 kilometer walk or run begins behind the Seaside Civic and Convention Center downtown. Registration for the event starts at 8 a.m. on site, one hour before the event kicks off. Registration is required.
The event is $10 per participant, and the cost includes a T-shirt while supplies last. Walkers and runners are encouraged to arrive early, as tees go quickly. All ages are welcome.
The run is expected to wrap up around 10:30 a.m., allowing plenty of time to get home in time for the rest of the holiday festivities. Spectators are welcome to cheer on participates throughout the race and at the finish line.
For more information, contact 503-738-3311 or check out sunsetempire.com.
