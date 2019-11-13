ASTORIA — The American Association of University Women will hold a trivia night fundraiser at 6 p.m. Tuesday at KALA, 1017 Marine Drive.
The evening will benefit Tech Trek scholarship fund, a science, technology, engineering and mathematics camp for young women. Prizes will be awarded during four rounds of trivia, each focusing on a different STEM topic. The cost of admission is $5. Drinks and food will be available for purchase.
For more information and to reserve tickets, call 503-440-1195 or erinj.engelson@gmail.com.
