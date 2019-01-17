ASTORIA — Clatsop Community College is hosting the Tillamook Bay Community College Truck Driving Training Program in Astoria for area residents to have the opportunity to become a CDL Certified Truck Driver. Students in this program can earn a CDL in Astoria in four weeks.
The deadline to apply is Tuesday, Jan. 29, though the class does not start until March 18 and runs through April 12. Students must commit to classes 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to receive the certification. The four-week training session will consist of one week of classroom training and three weeks of field training on location.
The approximate fee cost for the complete program is $5,000 with partial scholarships available through Tillamook Bay Community College. The application and registration processes are all done through Tillamook Bay Community College.
Contact Suzie Clark at 503-842-8222 ext. 1430 or suzieclark@tillamookbaycc.edu for more information and to apply.
