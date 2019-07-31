NEHALEM – The nonprofit Beyond Toxics will present information on the Oregon Department of Forestry’s state forest management, highlighting pervasive use of aerial herbicide sprays at 6 p.m. Aug. 13 at North County Recreation District.
The event is free and doors open at 5:30 p.m for a meet and greet with refreshments and music from Brandon Tigner.
Lisa Arkin, Executive Director of the Eugene-base non-profit, will discuss the forestry department’s use of herbicides in local ecosystems including the Tillamook State Forest.
Arkin’s presentation is a part of the “Speaking Truth to Power” series, presented by the North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection.
